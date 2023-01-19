Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Enzo Biochem has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

In other news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.