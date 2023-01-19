Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $15.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $702.68. The company had a trading volume of 447,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,280. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $641.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.