Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 3,201 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.95.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,765. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $352.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total transaction of $1,655,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,485,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,712,876.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.24, for a total value of $1,655,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,485,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $39,080,797 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

