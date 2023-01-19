Equitable Trust Co. Buys 5,867 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,229 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $506,190,000 after buying an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,751,335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $481,126,000 after buying an additional 268,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.39.

NFLX traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $323.98. The company had a trading volume of 101,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,999,705. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $526.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

