Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %

SYY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,216. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

