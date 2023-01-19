Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.74. 32,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $540.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average is $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

