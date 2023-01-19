Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kroger by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,758,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,924,000 after acquiring an additional 348,405 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Kroger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Kroger Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.16. 72,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,270. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

