Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.53. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

