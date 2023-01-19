Equitable Trust Co. Sells 3,368 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.91. 42,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,038. The company has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

