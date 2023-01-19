Equitable Trust Co. Sells 5,729 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 302,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.29. 381,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,993,094. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $267.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.