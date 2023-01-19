Equitable Trust Co. Sells 91 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

RSP stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $144.84. 22,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,816. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.