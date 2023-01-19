Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,060 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,675,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ResMed Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

NYSE RMD traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.73. 7,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,189. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.04 and a 200 day moving average of $222.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Read More

