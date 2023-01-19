Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aisin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aisin in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $27.73 on Thursday. Aisin has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

