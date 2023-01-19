Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETRN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,736 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

