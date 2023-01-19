Equius Partners Inc. Invests $215,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 0.1% of Equius Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,909,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,776,000 after purchasing an additional 187,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 81,452 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,471,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,098 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

XMMO traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,916. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64.

