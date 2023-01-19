EscoinToken 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.56 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One EscoinToken token can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00014095 BTC on exchanges. EscoinToken has a market capitalization of $147.81 million and $1.56 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

Buying and Selling EscoinToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

