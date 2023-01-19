Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Price Target Raised to SEK 289

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 254 to SEK 289 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $28.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06. Essity AB has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $30.04.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

