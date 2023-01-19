EthereumFair Hits One Day Trading Volume of $854,458.57 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. EthereumFair has a total market capitalization of $42.93 million and $854,458.57 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.34899882 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $888,101.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EthereumFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EthereumFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

