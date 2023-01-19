Ethernity Chain (ERN) Hits Market Cap of $74.61 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00008623 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $105,868.62 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00426212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,198.90 or 0.29916960 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00767839 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

