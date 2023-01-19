Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 707. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CUYTY. Barclays lowered their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($27.17) to €23.00 ($25.00) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €23.30 ($25.33) to €22.80 ($24.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

