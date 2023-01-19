EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.59. EVgo shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 9,063 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

EVgo Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

