EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.59. EVgo shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 9,063 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.69.

EVgo Stock Down 7.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EVgo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 142,227 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 957,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,714,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,734 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

