Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Up 3.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) were up 3.9% on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Evolus traded as high as $10.47 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 11,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 393,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Evolus during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.83.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.94 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 141.07% and a negative net margin of 56.88%. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

