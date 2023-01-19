Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.24.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Expedia Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

