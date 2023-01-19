Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 76,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,815. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.76. Experian has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $43.80.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
