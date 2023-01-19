Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) & CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Financial Analysis

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Rating) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CytoDyn has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 N/A Eyenovia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eyenovia has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.75%. Given Eyenovia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CytoDyn and Eyenovia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytoDyn $270,000.00 853.29 -$210.82 million N/A N/A Eyenovia $14.00 million 5.52 -$12.78 million ($0.57) -3.75

Eyenovia has higher revenue and earnings than CytoDyn.

Profitability

This table compares CytoDyn and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytoDyn N/A N/A -435.68% Eyenovia N/A -80.28% -54.46%

Summary

Eyenovia beats CytoDyn on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), oncology, and such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19). It is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system. It focuses on the development of therapeutic indications for patients with progressive myopia and age-related near vision impairment or presbyopia indications; and microdose fixed combination ophthalmic pharmaceutical for mydriasis to address the eye exams with pupil dilation. The company's product candidates include MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); and MydCombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis. It has a license agreement with Bausch Health Ireland Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine in the United States and Canada; and a license agreement with Arctic Vision (Hong Kong) Limited to develop and commercialize MicroPine and MicroLine in China and South Korea. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

