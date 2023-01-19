Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.11

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 1367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 1.8% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,084,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,753,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 1,209,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 290,527 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Far Peak Acquisition by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,170,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 670,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Far Peak Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,899,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

