Fei USD Market Cap Tops $425.05 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. Fei USD has a market cap of $425.05 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00039670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00231367 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000961 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00356382 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,016,838.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.