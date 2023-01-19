Fei USD Tops One Day Volume of $979,232.64 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $426.19 million and $979,232.64 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00018000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00230887 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98408265 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $607,331.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.