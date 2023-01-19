Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Update

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,000 shares, an increase of 625.2% from the December 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FEEXF. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 140 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo Plc engages in production, development and marketing of iron ore pellets for sale to the metallurgical industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

