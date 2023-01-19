Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Down 4.6%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 5,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,490,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $593.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 18.41%. On average, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 114.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 145.9% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,499,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203,070 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 317,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,308,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

