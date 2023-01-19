Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Achieves $220.09 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $220.09 million and $79.98 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076818 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009934 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024348 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000204 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

