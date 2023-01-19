Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $217.15 million and $79.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00076500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00057643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024371 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

