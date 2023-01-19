Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $57.16.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.