Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the December 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

