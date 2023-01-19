Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Down 75.4% in December

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the December 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 77,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,938. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a $0.4141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITBI Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

