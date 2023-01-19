Financial Services Advisory Inc Makes New Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 379,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,531,910. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

