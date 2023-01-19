First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.96 and traded as high as C$18.36. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.32, with a volume of 311,042 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCR.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.