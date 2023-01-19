First National Trust Co Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 181.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

