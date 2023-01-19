First National Trust Co Has $470,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Trust Co grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

