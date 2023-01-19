First National Trust Co Has $846,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $368.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average is $333.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

