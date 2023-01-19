First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

First National Trust Co lifted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,237 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ORCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 1.1 %
Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $314.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.
Owl Rock Capital Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
Featured Articles
