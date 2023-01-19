First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $117.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.