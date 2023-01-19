First National Trust Co Purchases 373 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after acquiring an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,350,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $154.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.