First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $120.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $107.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

