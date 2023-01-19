First National Trust Co Sells 1,431 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AES were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AES by 99.4% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,058 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP raised its stake in shares of AES by 129.2% in the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,296 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 3,973.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $35,252,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -134.04%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

