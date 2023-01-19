First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Up 56.2% in December

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the December 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,591. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $23.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.