First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 325.2% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $271,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $490,000.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEMS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $42.05.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

