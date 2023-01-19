First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.62

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $15.28. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 52,019 shares.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
