First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 257.8% in December

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 257.8% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FFA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,351. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.25.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

