First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPND. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,568,000.

