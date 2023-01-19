First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the December 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

